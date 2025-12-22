Her Sister-In-Law Kept Telling Her What To Do, And Kept Talking Behind Her Back On A Family Trip. So She Finally Yelled Back, And It Sparked A Big Fight.

Family vacations can be a lot of fun, but they can also be very stressful and result in some drama between family members.

What would you do if you were on a vacation with extended family, and your sister-in-law kept telling you what to do and making things difficult for you?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, so she finally snapped back, which only made the drama more intense.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for my heated argument with my sister in law and her sister So, I, (25f), went on a road trip with my mom, 2 older brothers, 2 nephews, sister in law, her older sister and her 2 kids.

To make it easier I’ll refer to my sister in law as “S” and her older sister as “R.” My one older brother went in his car with his S their 2 children, and R’s daughter, while I was in my mom’s car with my mom, R, R’s son and my other older brother who was driving.

That doesn’t sound like a fun trip.

My mom’s vehicle is a 5 seater, which was enough seats for all of us but it’s super cramped which makes an 8 hour road trip super uncomfortable. So, with about a couple hours left till we made it to where we were going, we stopped to stretch.

This makes sense to get people as much room as possible.

R’s son had been sitting in the front seat since he’s the tallest and has long legs, so me my mom and R were sitting at the back. When we stopped, he asked me if I wanted to switch seats and sit at the front so he can sit at the back. I agreed and told him that yeah I will cause my left leg and hip were hurting from lack of space at the back.

Being cramped up in a tight space can really make you uncomfortable.

And I told R my leg and hip were hurting cause she noticed I kept trying to find space for my leg. When I sat at the front and he came to the back, R began telling him to go back to the front since he has long legs and it won’t be comfortable for him at the back.

Why is it any of her business?

He told her wants to sit at the back but she began raising her voice saying “go to the front right now you’ll be more comfortable.” After 2-3 times of her saying that I got up and went to the back.

Grabbing a good bedroom as soon as possible is a good idea.

When we got to the air bnb I picked one of the master bedrooms with a big bed and its own bathroom. The last couple trips I’ve had to sleep either on the couch or the floor so I wanted to pick my own room since I never get to then our went downstairs and I overheard her complaining to my mom about how it’s not right it’s not fair and it doesn’t make sense that a single girl like me should have such a big room.

It should go to one of the families, but I didn’t think it was a problem because there was another room with the exact same layout across from my room. She didn’t know that I heard her.

Even if she is right, it might have been best to just ignore it.

After I heard her I said oh great so I can’t sit at the front and I can’t even pick my own room. This caused a fight because our has the habit of talking about me to my mom or to my older brother and she just runs her mouth a lot. Cut to later that night I was holding my nephew and S came and just grabbed him from me and said “give him to me.”

This is really rude.

It felt like she ripped him out of my hand because he was holding onto my hair so he yanked it. I thought she was mad at me for my fight with R. I told my mom I’m leaving because I’m tired of R running her mouth and S yanked my nephew from me so there’s too much tension.

They are kind of proving her point.

This caused a huge fight R and S were yelling at me. They wouldn’t let me say my part. They told me to stop having an attitude to stop lying and every time I would try to explain my side, they would just cut me off or scream over top of me.

I tried telling S it felt like that cuz he yanked my hair. AITA?

She could have handled it a little better to try to keep the peace, but honestly, her family deserves to get called out for their bad behavior.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about it.

This commenter has good advice.

Yeah, do your own vacations.

I agree with this commenter.

This commenter says she did nothing wrong.

Never vacation with these people again.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.