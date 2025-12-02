Her Son Passed Away A Few Months Ago, So She Lashed Out At Her Husband Because Of The Insensitive Comment He Made To Her On Mother’s Day

Wow, this story is pretty depressing…

It comes to us from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and the woman who wrote it has a serious decision to make about her future.

AITA for blowing up on my husband after he told me why he didn’t get me a Mother’s Day gift? “I lost my son at the age of 7 few months ago due to illness. My husband is his stepdad.

Grief is still pretty much raw for me but I make sure I don’t bother others with my “burden” although my husband has been saying that I’ve become lazy and neglectful towards home chores, work, etc. He’s partially right but those who have been in my place know how hard it is just to get out of bed these days. This is my first Mother’s Day without my son. The hurt is at highest. I went out for a walk and came home to find that a lot of family and close friends sent gifts to me to cheer me up. Some gifts were like mementos which really touched my hard. My husband came home an hour ago and excitedly showed him what everyone sent for me for Mother’s Day. He made a face and said that that was nice. I noticed that he didn’t bring anything but I asked just to make sure. He told me he intended to not bring a Mother’s Day gift, I asked why and he said didn’t feel like I should hear it but I insisted.

He nonchalantly told me that it’s because he thought I’m no longer a mother. I was baffled by this response I blew up on him but he told me he meant this “technically”. I asked if he thought that I can no longer call myself a mother just because my son passed. He said no but what he meant to say is that these circumstances are different and refused to expand on his argument. I started a big fight with him about it and he went upstairs after saying that I was lashing out at him for no reason and that I should control my temper and has been staying there so far. I don’t know if I went too far here but it seems like I did because he’s so upset and refusing to come downstairs and speak to me. AITA?”

