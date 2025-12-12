His Mom Made An Honest Mistake With Dinner, But He Still Acted Like A Total Brat

Kids say the darndest things, though that becomes slightly less endearing once they’re teenagers.

One kid recently signed on Reddit seeking validation and received the complete opposite. Here’s what went down.

AITA for telling my mom that she should have ordered more pizza. I (17M) live with my mom (48F) and brother (15M). Two days ago, my mom bought 2 large pizzas for dinner which I really like. However, my aunt (48F) came to our house at dinner time so my mom offered her some and she sat down.

As a polite host should!

I was really annoyed because I like having left over pizza and now there was enough for dinner but not enough for me to have more tomorrow. I got cross and asked my mom why she didn’t get 3 pizzas since my aunt was there. My mom told me to be quiet and that she wasn’t expecting my aunt so that is why she didn’t order extra.

Solid enough reasoning there.

I told my mom that she was wrong and that if my aunt was going to stay for dinner that my mom should order another pizza. My aunt then said that she wouldn’t have the pizza and put her plate away. However, this wasn’t the point and I told them so.

Yikes, that’s an uncomfortable pizza party.

My mom said that she wasn’t going to order another pizza wait 20 minutes and go back out to pick it up while my aunt was visiting and that I was being rude. She also said that I embarrassed her in front of a guest and that there was enough for dinner so I shouldn’t have said anything. I think that I am right and that everyone else is being rude.

It would appear that that’s the case, kiddo.

My mom just doesn’t want to admit that she is wrong and lazy. She is always picking on me. She says I’m the rude one. AITA for saying there wasn’t enough pizza and getting annoyed at my mom in front of my aunt and upsetting them both?

One would hope this kid will take this as a learning experience, but let’s see how Redditors reacted.

Unsurprisingly, the comments eviscerated him.

And tried to get him to see the error of his ways.

One person offered a tactical solution.

Another one didn’t mince words.

And even suggested how the mother should have handled it.

You know it’s bad when even Reddit thinks you should get grounded.

