His Sister-in-Law Decided To Hold A Family-Only Birthday Celebration, But His Wife Insisted On Inviting A Friend And Another Person, Too

AITA for kicking my wife’s friend out after she kept insisting on inviting her boyfriend to my sil’s birthday party? My SIL’s first ever birthday after she got married to my brother is in two days. We have decided to keep it strictly family only. It was my SIL’s wish that she wanted to celebrate with family. Including our relatives obviously.

But what did my wife do? She asked if she could invite her friend. So I rejected her idea. I told her only family members are allowed. She said she wanted me to convince our SIL. So I talked to my SIL, and she agreed. My SIL said she considers us as her younger brother and sister. So she would allow my wife to invite her friend.

She’s 36, and we are in our mid-twenties. We all live in the same house: my brother, SIL, both of us, and my parents. Her friend said she wanted to invite her boyfriend. I said absolutely not, it’s strictly family only. She said one more guest wouldn’t make a difference. And she wanted to introduce her boyfriend to us since we are so close to each other.

I said we aren’t that close. She’s been friends with my wife for over a year, and that doesn’t make us “close.” She’s invited only because of my wife’s insistence. Otherwise, she wouldn’t be coming over to my house at all.

She said I was being rude to her and called me and my SIL intolerable and “enmeshed.” I told her that now I’m not only uninviting her, but I’m also kicking her out. After she left, I yelled at my wife that she had a chance to invite one of her friends. And she had to invite this witch.

She said that bonding and deep connection with family is enmeshing. She could’ve invited her childhood friend instead. My wife didn’t say anything at all. In fact, she’s not talking to me at all. She’s just silent, and I feel so hurt that I yelled at her. But I think my anger was somewhat justified. AITA?

If it’s not your party, then you don’t have the right to invite other people.

