Home Depot Customer Wasn’t Happy After A Cashier Rounded His Total Down By A Penny And Shortchanged Him

In case you haven’t heard, the United States Mint is no longer making pennies…

And it looks like that might be leading to some unintended consequences!

An older fella who guys by Paw Paw on TikTok took to the social media platform and let’s just say that he wasn’t happy when a Home Depot cashier wanted to round down his order and shortchange him by a penny.

Paw Paw told viewers, “My change was $10.51. They rounded it down. The girl tried to give me $10.50.”

He continued, “I asked where my penny was, because that’s my money. She said, ‘We don’t have pennies. We round it down.’”

A peeved Paw Paw said he wanted to speak to a manager and he ended up getting four extra cents because he demanded a nickel.

Paw Paw told viewers, “There are hundreds of millions of pennies still out on the market. There’s no excuse for this.”

He added, “People, don’t let them keep your money. It’s yours.”

He’s fightin’ mad about this!

