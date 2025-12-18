Homeowner Sets Boundaries With His Elderly Neighbor Who Started Treating Him Like A Personal Caretaker, But Some Of His Family Think He’s Being Selfish And Heartless

Some people take the whole arm when you offer them a hand.

AITA (42M) for refusing to keep helping my 87M neighbor, even though my mom (70F) and half my family say I’m being heartless? I (42M) live next door to “Bill” (87M). He’s been my neighbor for about 15 years, and for the past two, I’ve been helping him out a lot: groceries, rides to appointments, fixing small things around his house. Here’s the problem: Bill has started treating me like his personal caretaker. He calls at random hours for stuff that isn’t urgent (like moving his couch or resetting his router). Last month, he called me during my work meeting because he “couldn’t figure out his thermostat.” I told him I can’t always drop everything, and he blew up, saying younger people owe the elderly their time. Now here’s where the drama escalates.

My mom (70F) says I should keep helping because “someday you’ll be old and hope someone helps you.” My sister (39F) told me I was cruel for setting boundaries. My brother (44M) says Bill is manipulative and I need to stop. My wife (40F) is furious because I keep missing dinners and family time to deal with Bill. My cousin (36M) actually sided with Bill (!!) and told me I was “selfish” because I don’t have kids at home anymore, so I have “more free time.” I don’t! I am literally a nurse in their 40s My friend (41M) says I should call social services or a senior support group instead of trying to do it all.

So now it’s me against half my family + Bill. Mom and my sister think I’m abandoning an old man who “has no one else.” My wife and brother are on my side that Bill is taking advantage. Cousin keeps guilt-tripping me. I feel like I’m stuck if I keep helping, I’m drained and my marriage suffers. If I stop, I’m the “cold neighbor who turned his back on an old man. AITA for refusing to keep being my 87M neighbor’s on-call helper, even though my family is pressuring me to cave in.

Even kindness needs boundaries.

