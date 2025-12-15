Hubby Fixes Wife’s Cousin’s Car When She Left It At His House To Go On Vacation

Well, isn’t this nice…?

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the nice deed that her cousin’s husband did for her when she took a vacation and left her car behind.

The TikTokker said that she drove her car to her cousin’s house and left it there while she took a trip to Puerto Rico.

And she got a big surprise when she returned from her vacation…

The woman said that while she was gone, her cousin’s husband detailed her car and had two new tires put on the vehicle.

She said, “He detailed the interior of my car while I was on vacation at a resort with my sister and not him and his wife. This man put new tires on my car and detailed it all to make me smile and he’s not even my husband!”

The TikTokker referred to another woman on social media who was upset her husband didn’t water their plants and she said, “If you look at her Instagram page it is all about her hydrangeas, it is all about how much she loves and care for these flowers. She asked her husband to water it while she was gone for 10 days and she came back and they were all dead.”

The woman also had a not-so-great story to tell viewers.

She said, “I did get into a car accident and when I was in that accident, the man that hit me came up to my window and said, ‘Please don’t call the police. Come around the corner with me. I know somebody who can fix your car and it won’t cost you anything. Just don’t call the police.'”

The woman continued, “I freaked out. Locked my doors. Called my husband and said, ‘This man just hit me. I just got in a car accident. I’m freaking out, he’s telling me not to call the cops.'”

She then said, “And you know what my ex husband said? ‘What do you want me to do about it? I’m at work and I can’t leave.’ Yeah, so if you’re not gonna marry someone like my cousin’s husband, then pick the ******* bear.”

Take a look at the video.

The good karma is strong with this guy…

