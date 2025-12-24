‘I am so happy to be on land.’- Airline Passenger Talked About A Scary Flight That Had To Make An Emergency Landing In Iceland

A lot of folks out there are pretty tense right now when it comes to flying, and this viral TikTok video isn’t going to calm their nerves.

Yes, it has a happy ending, but it was still stressful for the folks who had to go through this experience.

A woman named Lohanny posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about what happened when her Delta flight from Dublin, Ireland to JFK Airport in New York didn’t go as planned.

Lohanny told viewers she “almost died” on the flight and she said, “I am so happy to be on land.”

She said that two hours into the flight, the left engine of the plane went out. A short time later, the screens went dark on the plane and Lohanny said the pilot didn’t say anything for a while.

Lohanny said the girl next to her started crying and that caused her to panic.

Then the pilot told the passengers they were going to make an emergency landing in Iceland.

Lohanny was thankful for the people on her plane.

She said, “Shout out to the stranger who let me squeeze his arm the whole way through and helped me calm down.”

She also thanked a man named Shane who told her he’d been through that before and that everything was normal, a girl who did breathing exercises with her, and a friendly woman who gave her a Ring-Pop.

In the caption, Lohanny wrote, “This was the most insane thing ever. Everyone on this flight has become family and we all trauma bonded. Will be making the most of it while here in Iceland but wow. That was intense.”

Check out the video.

@lohannysant This was the most insane thing ever. Everyone on this flight has become family and we all trauma bonded. Will be making the most of it while here in Iceland but wow. That was intense #update #delta ♬ original sound – Lohanny

We’re glad that everyone on that flight is okay!

