‘I didn’t authorize this.’ – A Shopper Unexpectedly Saw A Photo Of Himself In An Ad For Skechers Shoes

This sure doesn’t seem legal…

A TikTokker named Justin posted a video on the social media platform and said that he discovered that the Skechers shoe company used his photo in an advertisement without his permission.

Justin said he was in New York and a friend told him that they saw a photo of him in a Skechers advertisement, so he went to check it out for himself.

He told viewers, “I pull up to the Sketchers store, what do I see?”

Justin’s friend was right: his photo was indeed on a Skechers ads…but he didn’t know anything about it.

He said, “I didn’t authorize this.”

Justin showed viewers a photo he posted to Instagram in 2021 and said, “They Photoshopped the Forces out and put some Sketchers on.”

He asked, “Can Sketchers do this legally?”

No doubt about it…Skechers is being sketchy!

