‘I paid $10.99 for this piggy bank, and oh my gosh!’ – She Bought A Piggy Bank At Goodwill And Found It Filled With Old Plastic Bags… Amnd Thousands Of Dollars

You can often find great deals at Goodwill, but few of them will ever be as good as the piggy bank that the TikToker in this video bought.

Once she got it home, she discovered quite the surprise within.

She recorded herself looking at what was inside it, and she said, “Oh my gosh. What? They are like tied together. This is so…What the heck? It sounds like plastic inside. Oh, my gosh.”

She just keeps pulling out old plastic grocery bags.

Then something weird happens. She says, “Let’s see. No way! Do you see that? Do you see that?”

That’s when she pulls out a roll of money from the piggy bank!

TikTok/miles8katrinaBut it isn’t just one. She says, “I’m shaking right now. That’s not plastic! It’s wads of money! There’s more in there.”

She pulled out multiple sets of bills rolled up.

At the end of the video, she says, “I am in shock right now. I just counted all of this money and there is $2028 that was inside this piggy bank filled with plastic bags all tied together. I paid $10.99 for this piggy bank, and oh my gosh.”

I would be in absolute shock! What a great surprise!

Check out the full video below to see her find the money for yourself.

The people in the comments love it, and may be a little jealous.

LOL, hey, every little bit is nice.

The workers really missed out on this one.

Yeah, I’m sure it was donated after someone passed away.

What an amazing find!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁