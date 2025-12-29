Ice Cream Shop Employee Had Hearing Problems, So She Asked A Customer To Keep Her Kid Quiet So She Could Hear Her Order

Boy, do I not miss working in customer service!

I did my time and let’s just say that I’m happy that part of my life is in my rearview mirror…

And this story is a good reminder!

Check out what this ice cream shop worker had to say about how they dealt with a customer and see if you think they took things too far.

AITA for telling a customer to tell her kid to be quiet? “I (16f) left my job at an ice cream shop. I have moderate hearing loss and wear hearing aids in both ears and wear a tag on my work shirt that explains that I can’t hear well. I can hear fine with my hearing aids normally but the ice cream machine is very loud and I often forget batteries.

Uh oh…

Well recently I had a customer come in with a kid (6-7 years old) and he was being very obnoxious and was screaming about how he wanted ice cream. This was one of the days I ran out of batteries and with the kid screaming I couldn’t understand a word the mother was saying.

She tried to remain calm.

I politely asked “ma’am can you please have your child quiet down so I can hear you.” She got mad and demanded to speak to the manager. Well, the owner heard her and asked what happened. She yelled at me for being rude to a customer and wrote me up for it. She knows my hearing isn’t great and I told her that I wasn’t going to put up with her stuff and left. My family is divided on the issue with my sister agreeing with me my mom being unsure and her boyfriend saying I should be ashamed. Was I wrong to ask her to quiet her kid down?”

Some parents obviously don’t know how to control their kids in public…

