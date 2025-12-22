Innocent Employee Couldn’t Read Faces, And Ended Up Catering To The Same Thief That Stole From His Store Few Hours Earlier

Some stories are so bizarre they don’t even feel real!

Guy who stole $2,000 worth of equipment from our store comes back to shop the same day we find out what he looked like. I work at a relatively new grocery store in a small town in Washington. We’ve only been open for around nine months now and our customer count has been going up recently, so it gets a bit harder to keep track of customers.

I usually work as a cashier most of the week on the closing shift, but I’ll also throw freight in the aisles at least two days a week. Anyways, here’s the story. So, in our stockroom, we have four handheld scanners on docks ready to use by employees and managers to check prices, print tags, etc. On Saint Patrick’s day, we somehow lost two of them. These things are worth a LOT of money, and at first, we thought two managers had just misplaced them. For the past month, they’ve been trying to track them with the Tile trackers they put on each device, and they’ve always shown to be just outside, or even in our parking lot.

The owners were obviously confused, and have been trying to figure out what happened to them. Yesterday, I came in for my shift as the closing cashier. I grab my uniform from my locker, put on my face mask, and grab my headset. As I’m in the front office getting my radio, one of the owners grabs my attention and shows me a printout of the security cameras. (from now on I’ll just put them as O1 and O2 for owners 1&2) O1: So, we just found out who took our handhelds. It turns out he just walked straight to the back and just took them off the docks and walked right back out. We’re pretty sure you were on your break at that point, did you see him? (the break room is just inside of the stockroom, but there aren’t any windows or anything besides a slim one-way window on the door)

Me: I didn’t see him, but he does look familiar… I’ll keep an eye out for him. O2: if you see him, let us know. That’s very valuable equipment he stole. Me: yes, sir. I’ll let you know if I see him. (I walk out and clock in) So, I’m going about my normal shift, I count in my till, I do some facing around the store since there are two cashiers up front, currently Then it happens. 15 minutes after I switch out registers with the opening cashier, THE GUY WALKS RIGHT IN AND GRABS A BASKET.

At first, I didn’t recognize him. Even on the picture, he just looked like any ordinary guy. Luckily, our front end manager has years of experience so she spotted him no problem. So she goes and “faces” the area he’s in (acting like she’s making it look pretty) and he’s really interested in the chicken. The chicken that’s right next to the stockroom. Anyways a few minutes later he comes up with a full basket of goodies. As he’s talking to me I hear the manager telling O2 he’s in my line, and he’s being rung up.

I freeze for a second because I mean, I couldn’t say anything. Luckily I had a mask on so he couldn’t see my look of shock come across my face. Anyways, O2 comes up and is acting like he’s helping me bag. Then he suddenly starts a conversation with him. (I’ll put the customer as T for “thief”) O2: Hey, have you gone in this store before? T: yeah, a few times. I’m a pretty frequent shopper…

O2: okay, cool, cool… Have you been here around March 17th? T: immediately starts acting nervous uh, not that I know of… O2: alright… stops bagging hang on one second, I’ll be right back. O2 went to the front office, I’m guessing to grab the printout they showed me earlier, and T’s just sputtering. Suddenly, T just looks up, does a 180, and just starts walking out. In the middle of my transaction. I actually had to shut down my register so I didn’t get a line going.

SO, I then pull out my radio (the mic remote won’t work, probably from the rain) and alert O2 he’s trying to walk out, and he just Usain Bolts out the door after him, probably trying to ask him why he stole the handhelds, and then, as O2 is getting the guy’s license plate, T TRIED TO RUN O2 OVER WITH HIS CAR!! Probably in view of the front surveillance camera! So the cops are called, charges were pressed, and now they know who he is (he’s probably done this before, now that I think about it), and I’m just in shock.

Afterwards, I was profusely apologizing for not noticing it was him in the first place, but the manager just reassured me that I just didn’t have experience in identifying people like that. She had around nine years in experience to boot, that’s why she was able to spot him. Anyways, let’s hope there’s an end to that whole deal and we can get our two handhelds back, lol

