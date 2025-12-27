Internet Memes Don’t Always Make Sense, So One TikToker Said If “6-7” Can Become A Trend, She Can Make One Up Too

Everyone has heard of the meme “6-7”, whether they wanted to or not.

Well, nothing about that meme makes sense, so this TikToker thought she would try her hand at making one up as well.

She made a video, which begins, “The internet is going crazy over ‘6-7’.”

Yeah, it sure is.

She continues, “I’m just over here like, Cream Cheese, Bagel.”

What? She took out some creamed cheese and a bagel, showing them to the camera.

She really doubles down when she continues, “Creamed cheese, Bagel? Creamed Cheese Bagel!”

I’ve got to be honest, I don’t hate it.

I doubt it will catch on, but it is kind of fun to say. Let’s say it together, “Cream cheese, Bagel.”

You never know, it makes just as much sense as the 6-7 meme, or any number of other ones.

I guess we just wait and see, but this video already has over a million likes.

Watch the video for yourself and see what you think.

The people in the comments are split. Take a look.

We’re all in on the joke now.

You never know, it could catch on.

Honestly, I have no idea what this means. And I’m not sure I want to.

The Internet is a very weird place.

