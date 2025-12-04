Lab Employee Was Unfairly Removed From Her Role Without Warning, So She Let Her Manager’s Decision Backfire In The Most Satisfying Way

Workplace respect is something every employee deserves.

Despite being a hardworking lab employee, this woman was unfairly removed from the project she was working on.

But her boss didn’t care to mention it to her.

So when the new person who replaced her asked for her help, she decided to stay silent, too.

Read the full story below and find out more.

You want me to do the job you fired me from? I don’t think so. I do lab management for a lab. My background is not in the subject studied in this lab. But I know the bare minimum, and it doesn’t get in the way of my job. I worked very hard to get where I am and have become integral to the lab.

This woman learned that she would be taken off her project and someone else would take on her role.

A few months ago, I was put in a documentation role that also involved dealing with cryogenic storage. Last Friday, a meeting was held with everyone but me, which was strange. After the fact, a friend on my team told me that during the meeting, everyone was told that I would be taken off this role. And it would be given to someone more “knowledgeable on the subject.”

Her manager hasn’t told her yet about this news.

Obviously, this is hurtful and unprofessional of my manager to not speak to me before this. There is more to this story in that someone blamed me for ruining their experiment and doing something I did not do. Instead of talking to me at all, my manager punished me for it and undermined me to the entire team. My manager has still not spoken to me to officially remove me from this role.

The new person asked her to do the pending task as they needed it done soon.

Towards the end of the day, I received a message from the new, untrained person in this role. They were asking me to do it for them. At this point, no one had officially told me it was no longer my role. And oh, they needed it done soon.

So she said she’ll get back to them, but she didn’t.

Another scientist (ironically, the one that accused me) wouldn’t have to stay past 6 p.m. So, I said, “I’ll get back to you.” I did not. The scientist had to stay several hours longer. Didn’t fix the situation, but it felt nice.

Sometimes, silence is the best way to teach someone a lesson.

