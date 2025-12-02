Man Asked His Mother-In-Law To Call Before Visiting Their Home, But His Wife, MIL, And Other Relatives Accused Him Of Being Rude And Disrespectful

Every couple wants privacy and respect.

This man didn’t want his mother-in-law to show up at their house unannounced.

So he spoke up and raised his concern, but his polite request quickly turned into family drama.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITAH for telling my MIL to stop showing up at our house unannounced? I (24M) have been married to my wife (23F) for a little over a year. We recently moved into our own place about six months ago, our first home together. It’s been great finally having our own space. And settling into a routine as newlyweds.

However, my mother-in-law (50sF) has this habit of showing up to our house without any notice. She’ll drop by randomly, sometimes in the morning, sometimes in the evening. And occasionally even when I’m not home yet. She usually says things like she was just in the area or she wanted to check if we needed anything.

At first, I didn’t say anything because I know she means well and genuinely cares. But after a while, it started to feel invasive. There have been times I’ve come home from work only to find her sitting on our couch chatting with my wife, uninvited. I brought it up to my wife and told her that I thought her mom should at least text or call before coming over. My wife brushed it off, saying, “That’s just how my mom is.”

The next time my MIL showed up unannounced, I politely told her that we’d appreciate it if she could call or text before coming by. I said it calmly and respectfully, but she looked surprised and left soon after. Now, my wife is upset with me. She says I was rude and made her mom feel unwelcome.

Apparently, my MIL also told some relatives about it. And now a few of them think I’m being controlling and disrespectful. From my perspective, I just want to have healthy boundaries and some privacy in our own home. I didn’t think it was unreasonable to ask for a simple heads-up.

Setting boundaries isn’t disrespect. It’s a way to protect peace and privacy.

