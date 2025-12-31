Grandson Finds Out His Wealthy Grandparents Are Leaving Everything To Him, But He Feels Guilty Not Telling His Dad

If you knew your dad thought he was going to inherit everything his parents owned, would you warn him if you found out that wasn’t the case so that he could be sure to save for the future? Or would you let him deal with the consequences in the future?

In this story, one young man is in this situation, and he feels bad not telling his dad the truth. He’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not telling my Dad he isn’t getting the inheritance he’s expecting? My mother died when I was 16. My dad married another woman two years later. My grandparents, my dad’s parents, HATE my stepmother. I really don’t like her either. Even after my half-siblings were born, my grandparents never warmed up to her.

His dad is going to be in for a surprise when he gets his inheritance.

My grandparents are quite wealthy. My father has been banking on this inheritance for a while. He has even been not paying into his retirement because he’s so sure that he will inherit the millions. I just found out on Saturday that I’m getting the majority of my grandparents estate. My father is getting a token amount of $50000 so he can’t dispute it. My grandparents made me promise not to give out any money after and I intend to keep my word.

He wonders if he should warn his dad.

But I do feel really guilty that my father just spends his money as it’s coming in because he’s relying on money he won’t get. I also found out my dad is in a lot of debt. AITA for not telling him?

It’s not his place to tell his dad, but he could tell his grandparents his concerns. Maybe they could tell their son so that he’ll be more responsible with his money.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

His grandparents really should tell his dad.

Here’s a vote for getting an attorney involved.

Everyone seems to agree that the grandparents should tell their son.

This person reassures OP that he is not responsible for his irresponsible father.

If his grandparents don’t warn his dad, there will be a lot of family drama after they die.

