Running Child Bumped A Customer In A Grocery Aisle And Quickly Apologized To Him, But The Kid’s Entitled Mother Told Him Not To Say Sorry

Basic manners should be taught at a young age.

This man was accidentally bumped by a running child at the grocery store.

The boy apologized politely, but her mother suddenly stepped in and told the kid not to say sorry.

Do you agree with the mother? Read the full story below and weigh in.

Kid bumped into me at the grocery store and his mother handled it in the worst way possible Last weekend, I was grocery shopping. I was walking down the aisle. All of a sudden, a child that was running between the aisles bumped into me. I guess he must have been around 8 years old.

This man didn’t fall, but the child felt the bump harder.

Now, neither one of us fell or anything. For the child it was quite the bump. He stumbled backwards a few steps. He looks up. He says, “Sorry, mister.”

He heard the mother tell her child that he shouldn’t apologize

Just as I was about to say, “It’s okay, buddy,” his mother shows up behind him. She grabs him by the wrists. She leads him away. I hear her say, “Don’t apologise. It’s his mistake. He didn’t see you.”

He was shocked.

This actually shocked me. This child was behaving perfectly as any polite human being would. Yet his mother is steering him towards rude behaviour. The mother has obviously been entitled for who knows how long. Nothing is ever her fault. Everyone makes mistakes but her.

He feels sad that the child might grow up to become like his mother.

But it saddens me that this child is now growing up to be just like her. He is learning this entitled behaviour. His politeness is being driven away.

It’s sad to see how some parents teach their children the wrong things.

