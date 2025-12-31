Husband Refused To Call His Wife “Princess” In Front Of His Roommate Because He Felt Embarrassed, So She Got Upset And Dismissive

Playful banter is important in a relationship.

This man and his wife jokingly call each other pet names regularly. One night at the barracks, he refused to call her “princess” because his roommate is present.

She did not take it very well.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not wanting to call my wife a pet name in front of other people This is going to sound pretty dumb because it is, but I’m genuinely wondering if I’m in the wrong. My wife and I will call each other pet names (outside of the regular babe or baby) from time to time, mostly as a joke. One of the names I’ll say sometimes is princess. Well, tonight we were on the phone about to go to sleep, and after I said goodnight, she jokingly said, “No, you need to say goodnight, my beautiful princess.” It’s something she’s done before, and we’ll have this fun push and pull until I say whatever it is.

This man’s wife got upset because he refused to call her “princess.”

For context, I live in a barracks, and I recently got a new roommate after not having one for a long while. The room is small, and we can each hear everything the other person says or does. When she said that, I continued joking around and refused to say it. We went back and forth for a bit until she gave up and said goodnight. I thought it was fine until she texted me a minute later saying, “The fact you actually refused to say it is upsetting.” I replied that it just felt a bit embarrassing, to which she replied, “Embarrassing is crazy.” I retracted the statement and said it just felt like private talk to me, and that I didn’t want to have it with my roommate hearing it all. She just replied with, “It’s fine, goodnight,” in that dismissive way where I know she’s still upset. AITAH for not wanting to call my wife a pet name around my roommate?

