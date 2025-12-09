Man Refused To Let His Stepmom Be Called “Grandma” By His Son, But His Dad Asked Him To Reconsider

Family titles can be a big deal, especially for new spouses.

If your dad remarried after you were already an adult, would you ever consider his new wife a mother figure? What about a grandmother to your children? Or would she always just be your dad’s wife?

This man lost his mom five years ago, and his dad has since remarried.

Now his dad’s new wife wants to be called “Grandma” by his baby.

But when he refused, things got awkward fast.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not encouraging my son to see my dad’s wife as his grandma? My mom died five years ago, days before I (29M) was due to get married. Two years ago, my dad started dating someone else, and he married her eight months ago. My wife was pregnant with our son at the time. He’s six months old now.

This man calls his dad and his new wife “Grandpa and Jane” in front of the baby.

When I go to my dad’s house or when they come to visit, I’ll say “Grandpa and Jane” to my son because we like to talk to him and say who people are. It came up the other day that my dad and Jane don’t like that they’re “Grandpa and Jane.” Instead, they wanted to be “Grandpa and Grandma.” My dad told me they had hoped and assumed that she would be more than just “Grandpa’s wife.” He said by using her name only to my son, I’m encouraging him not to see her as his grandmother but instead as Grandpa’s wife.

He told his dad it’s nothing personal.

He asked if that was intentional, and I said yes. I told him she’s not my son’s grandma, and I don’t want to encourage him to see her that way. I said it’s nothing personal, but she’s not Mom. And other than my wife’s mom, there is no other grandma.

Jane was hurt by this as she wished to take on a grandmother role.

Jane’s feelings were hurt by my stance because she has no children or grandchildren of her own. Apparently, she imagined a much closer relationship with me and any future children of mine when she and Dad started dating. She said her wish wasn’t to become my mom but to take on a matriarchal role in the family, and to become “Grandma” to any grandkids. She said instead she feels like I am a mere acquaintance and that I view her as nothing more than the lady married to my dad.

However, he doesn’t see her in a matriarchal position in his family.

That is how I see her, and I told her it was nothing against her or my dad remarrying either. But I’m an adult who is not dependent on Dad, and she came around years after I moved out. I do not see her in a matriarchal position in my family or as a new grandparent for my children. I told her that will always be for my parents and my wife’s parents.

My dad and Jane told me I need to reconsider because it would be better for everyone if Jane could be a grandparent and be treated like a true member of the family not just an in-law or someone there because of marriage alone. Am I the jerk?

They can’t for him to see her as a grandparent to his children.

Some titles have to be earned, not inherited.

