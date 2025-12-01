Man Tried To Enjoy A Movie In Peace, But A Kid Beside Him Kept Using His Phone, So He Taught Him A Polite Lesson By Doing A Similar Thing

Movie theater etiquette is something everyone should respect.

This man was trying to enjoy a movie in the theater when the kid beside him was constantly using his phone.

When he finally had enough, he found a clever way to get his point across.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Won’t stop texting in the movie? It must be more interesting! I’m settling down to watch one of the newer movies in a theater. And I see this kid next to me texting. Nothing big if it’s during the previews. I was reading a book on my iPad until the lights dimmed.

This man tried to bug the kid so he’d put his phone away.

But then, I still see the text messages going on with the trailers and start to get concerned. I peek over at the screen but can’t see anything. So I just try to be noticeable to make him think I’m bugged. No words needed.

The kid put his phone away for a while.

But the opening credits start, and he is still texting. So I ask in a whisper, “What’s so interesting?” He replies, “Nothing.” He looks confused, but puts the phone away, and for a little while, I am allowed to relax.

But the kid started using it again with a darkened screen.

But a little while later, I can see a darkened screen. He dimmed the phone, but I can still notice it in the movie theater. I move over, lean over the armrest to take up some of his personal space. But that does nothing.

He got fed up, so he brought out his iPad to annoy the kid, too.

I try to ignore it a few times, but eventually, I get fed up. I use my iPad to quickly turn the screen on and off to flash the kid. I apologize as if it was a mistake. Finally, the kid gets the picture and does not look at his phone for the rest of the movie.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person shares their effective strategy.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You are 100% overreacting, says this one.

Finally, here’s another petty revenge idea.

Sometimes, silence speaks louder than words.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.