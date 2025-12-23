Grandson Visits His Grandpa To Fix His Computer, But Ends Up Astounded With His Computer Knowledge And Minecraft Use

You haven’t really grown up until your grandparents shock you. Either before or after death.

See why this grandson was perplexed by the inconsistencies in his grandpa’s knowledge.

You can do THAT yet you can’t even delete your own emails!!? I am by no means an IT, but the one who everyone in my family call when they need help. I get a call from my grandpa (89 yrs old) about a new Windows 10 laptop he just got and he needs help setting it up. Keep in mind he is the kind of person to blame the machinery if he clicks on the wrong thing so I already knew this would not end in a phone call.

But he was super surprised.

So I drove to his place expecting to see it still in the box. That was not the case. When I arrive, I see him already in his desktop, after he somehow managed to install windows correctly on his own accord – and waiting for me while playing minesweeper. As he greets me, he freaking ALT+F4’s to close the game and then tells me he cannot connect to the internet. Not sure what happened in the week I wasn’t there, I ask if he could show me the problem.

That was nothing compared to what blew his mind next.

He then OPENS CMD AND PINGS HIS OWN CELLPHONE and then points at the 0 packets text to show me there is no connection. At this point id probably look less surprised if I see an alien invasion. So after showing him that you need to enter the password to connect to his home WIFI, he then asks me how to see his email account again.

Still completely stunned, I show him how to access his outlook account and how to delete some messages. And the craziest part- when I asked him how did he know about CMD his answer was: “I learned it from grandma.”

Here is what folks are saying.

My Granddad was pretty savvy with computers, too.

These are different things, though.

Go Grandpa!

Aw! Wholesome comment.

LOL really?

I bet Grandpa is good at woodworking, too.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.