Wife Spent Every Day Comforting Her Grieving Best Friend, So Hubby Was Forced To Parent Their Children Alone

Supporting loved ones during a crisis is important, but it gets tricky when it pulls you from the responsibilities waiting for you at home.

When one man’s wife began spending nearly all her time comforting her best friend, he found himself carrying the whole household alone.

Now he’s questioning how long he can keep things together before everything finally snaps.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for dropping my kids off with my wife when she is with a grieving friend My wife’s best friend (Jessie) lost her husband about a month ago. My wife has been at her home almost every single day since. My job has me being on call some nights, and money is tight, so I can’t not be on call.

He sympathizes with Jessie, but the pressure is starting to pile onto him.

I know Jessie is struggling, but it is stressing me out a ton to be basically a single parent since my wife is never home. I have talked to her about cutting back, but that ends in an argument about me being heartless. Yesterday I was on call, and I actually got called in. I couldn’t leave our two daughters home alone (6 & 9), so I called my wife, telling her she needs to head home now—I need to leave.

His wife wasn’t willing to help at all, which left him with few other options.

She told me no, and to figure it out. We don’t have the money for a sitter. My parents live too far away, her parents aren’t allowed near the kids (they suck), and my friends have their own lives and families. So I packed up the kids and on my way to work dropped them off at Jessie’s house. My wife was ticked that I did that.

Now the couple are at each other’s throats.

When I got back, we got into a huge argument, and I told her that she actually needs to be a parent. That I am very sick of her playing house at Jessie’s house and we have our own kids. She thinks I am “a heartless man.” And I told her to be a parent to our own kids. AITA?

He couldn’t hold up the entire weight of the household responsibilities for much longer.

What did Reddit think?

What happened to Jessie is very sad, but that doesn’t change the fact that their kids need both of their parents.

This user thinks this couple needs to get back on the same page again — and fast.

Maybe a therapist’s office should be this couple’s next stop.

Being a parent doesn’t pause for anyone.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.