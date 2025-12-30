McDonald’s Holiday Marketing Campaign Has Collectors Excited With The Cutest Grinch Themed Socks You’ve Ever Seen

For generations now, McDonald’s has given out different products in their Happy Meals or other products, and many people love collecting them.

The Grinch-themed socks that they gave away in 2025 were extremely popular and in high demand.

One TikToker made a video showing them opening all the different options that they collected. While showing them, they had the song playing in the background, “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch. You really are a heel. You’re as cuddly as a cactus, you’re as charming as an eel.”

Those socks really are cute.

It looks like they came in three different designs: red, green, and yellow. One of them says, “Property of the Grinch” on the bottom of the sock, which is too funny.

It is easy to see why they are so popular.

The video’s description said, “STOP SCROLLING. Your first look at the McDonald’s x Grinch Socks is HERE.”

I’m sure many people will be visiting McDonald’s to get them.

Some people even collect McDonald’s merchandise. I can’t say that I blame them. How fun!

I wonder if they come in different sizes.

Watch the full video below and see what you think of them.

You can see the video here:

The people in the comments seem to love them as well.

This person got hers on the first day. And there are blue ones too!

Here is another collector.

Here is someone with a good question.

McDonald’s toys are top-notch this year.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!