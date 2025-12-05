December 5, 2025 at 6:55 am

Men Admitted How They Feel About Shopping With Their Wives At Costco. – ‘Without her: 10.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is certainly enlightening…

A TikTokker asked men if they like shopping with their wives at Costco and they opened up…

Well, most of them did.

The man asked shoppers, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you love coming to Costco with your wife?”

The first two answers right off the bat?

Big, fat ZEROS.

One man said, “Can I say negative?”

Another answered, “Without her: 10.”

One guy was fully on board with shopping with his wife and he said, “We come here all the time. Probably 9 or 10.”

After that, the TikTokker was bombarded with more zeros.

The truth hurts…

Let’s take a look at the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

These guys better hope that their wives don’t see this video!

