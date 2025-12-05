Men Admitted How They Feel About Shopping With Their Wives At Costco. – ‘Without her: 10.’

Well, this is certainly enlightening…

A TikTokker asked men if they like shopping with their wives at Costco and they opened up…

Well, most of them did.

The man asked shoppers, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you love coming to Costco with your wife?”

The first two answers right off the bat?

Big, fat ZEROS.

One man said, “Can I say negative?”

Another answered, “Without her: 10.”

One guy was fully on board with shopping with his wife and he said, “We come here all the time. Probably 9 or 10.”

After that, the TikTokker was bombarded with more zeros.

The truth hurts…

Let’s take a look at the video.

These guys better hope that their wives don’t see this video!

