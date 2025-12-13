Mom Realizes Her Daughter’s Stepmom Snooped At The Hospital And Looked At Her Daughter’s Medical Records, So She’s Trying To Get Her Nursing License Taken Away

Imagine finding out that your daughter’s stepmom, who just so happens to be a nurse, has been snooping at the hospital and looking at medical records she shouldn’t have access to. Would you mind your own business or do everything in your power to try to get her nursing license taken away?

In this story, one mom is in this exact position, and she chose the second option. However, she’s pretty frustrated and just wants justice.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH For being furious after daughters RN stepmother repeatedly breached our medical records to influence court cases and still holds a license Last year, my daughters father physically assaulted her during a visitation under the guise of “parental discipline” while his wife watched and did nothing. I reported the incident to authorities which prompted charges and opened a criminal court case. These actions made the couple file 7 motions in probate court riddled with false allegations to attempt to hide what occured.

Something seemed suspicious.

While the charges were going through criminal court, his wife testified on his behalf. During her testimony, something she said led me to believe she had been in my daughter’s medical records, as she was a nurse at the same hospital. I also work there. I drove immediately to the hospital and requested an audit through patient advocacy.

The stepmom seems to do a lot of snooping.

They confirmed my suspicions, that she had been in both of our charts MULTIPLE times in the past year ( that I know of). The hospital seemed to try to keep this on the hush so I contacted the DOJ, AG and the BON myself. Worth mentioning that a year prior, I had reported to the same hospital that she told my daughter her grandmother was admitted and that I was lying to her. She had seen my brother there visiting a friend’s mother, not her grandmother who was NOT in the hospital.

She really shouldn’t be allowed to be a nurse after this.

This caused my daughter great distress and was clearly an attempt at violating hipaa. They did nothing. After being a squeaky wheel to the health organization, I was informed she was at least fired. The BON has at least opened an investigation and I have recieved no updates since, almost a year ago now. Her nursing license is still active and it’s my understanding that the investigation could take years.

The stepmom really did mess up big time.

To say I feel violated would be a massive understatement. I no longer feel safe to recieve care locally because I have no idea where she could be, aside from the organization I work for. I don’t feel as though justice has been served here and that she should no longer be allowed to practice nursing due to her egregious behavior. Not only did she breach our records multiple times, but attempted to sway the court system with this stolen information.

She just wants justice.

I am beside myself. Has anyone experienced something similar? Is there more I could be doing since it seems as though this is being swept under the rug? I’m honestly disgusted at the blatant disregard for our privacy, lack of repercussions or even information regarding the investigation. It seems as though these organizations are more interested in covering this up and ignoring it.

I really hope the stepmom gets her nursing license taken away. She should not be looking at medical records.

Let’s see if Reddit can offer any advice.

Time to talk to an attorney.

Here’s another suggestion to call an attorney.

This is another good suggestion.

Another person encourages her to keep fighting.

Fighting for what’s right isn’t always easy.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.