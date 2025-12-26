Mom Tried To Pick Her Kid Up From School, But Nobody Could Find Him. So She Details The Rollercoaster Ride That Comes Next.

When you drop your child off at kindergarten, you expect them to have a fun and safe day at school, but that isn’t what happened to the mom in this video.

When she went to pick her son up, her son wasn’t there. Fortunately, it worked out in the end, but not before she went through one of the most terrifying experiences a parent can endure.

Her video begins with her saying, “I drop off my kid 10 minutes before 8 O’Clock, and I go to pick him up at 1 and his teacher is the first one bringing all the other little kids, but I don’t see my child.”

Ok, maybe he was inside finishing work, or in the bathroom.

She goes to the teacher and says, “I’m here to pick up my son.”

And the teacher responds, “She was like, he wasn’t here. Your child was absent.”

I can just imagine the sinking feeling of horror. This poor mother.

She explains that the school has a policy that parents aren’t allowed to bring their children all the way into the school for safety reasons, but she did watch her son walk all the way into the school that morning.

She then says, “So, they are trying to figure out where my son is at. It took them a while to come and get me to let me in the office.”

They’d better hurry up! She goes on, “So, I’m in the office and I’m freaking out and flipping out.”

I can’t blame her!

She got frustrated that the school wasn’t acting with urgency, so she ran to the hallway and calling for her son.

Eventually, she went outside to the playground, calling for him.

Finally, she ends the video saying, “And then I see a little kid coming to me, bawling his eyes out, and I’m like, what are you doing here, and I just hold him.”

Thank God that the child was ok, but was he really outside on the playground all day? That is not safe at all, especially since the school had no idea he was there!

I would be so irate!

Check out the full video below and see what you think.

@thatsyessiii They didn't even let parents inside the school building or even walk there children to class for the first day of school or 2nd day. Not even the kindergartners. U were only allowed in the school building unless they were going inside the office. But a-lady from the office had to open the door for u n let u in.let me know if ya want part 3? #kindergarten#lostchild#absent???#2dayofschool#part2#devistating #mother

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

Here is a teacher who is wondering how this happened.

Yeah, they clearly should have called to see where her son was.

How does this even happen?

This is an absolute nightmare for any parent.

