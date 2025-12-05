Mother Hosts A Private Birthday Party For Her Son, But When A Stranger’s Family Crashes The Event And Demands Food, She Stands Her Ground And Has Them Thrown Out

Some people seem to think “private event” doesn’t apply to them, no matter how you try to explain it.

So, what would you do if you booked a private venue for your child’s birthday party, and a stranger showed up, demanding food for her kids, and refusing to leave when told no? Would you give in for the sake of her kids? Or would you stand your ground and fight back until she leaves?

In the following story, one mother deals with this situation and is forced to choose the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for kicking out a family that gatecrashed a private party? I booked a soft play for my son’s birthday party. It has both public sessions and private sessions. I obviously booked one of the private sessions and didn’t interfere with the usual times it’s available to the public. When I opened the buffet, a woman I didn’t know approached me and asked if her children could have some. I explained that I had booked the venue for a private party. She said, “That doesn’t matter. My children want some food.”

Even the staff tried to tell her.

I replied no because the food was for the party. She walked away, telling her children to just wait until I had left the food area. Realising she wasn’t taking my answer, I asked the staff to speak to her. They did, explaining it was a private event and they needed to leave. She shouted that she and her children were not leaving and that I should be told to allow the children to have the food.

She left kicking and screaming.

I went back over and said again that it was a private event, to which she shouted, “What is a sandwich?!” repeatedly at me, until I shouted back that she needed to leave. She did eventually leave, ‘flicking the Vs’ at me as she walked out the door. The soft play wasn’t at capacity, and in truth, there probably was enough for them to have some of the buffet, but the way she approached me with the assumption I’d say yes, and then blatantly planning to disregard my answer, made me stand my ground. AITA?

Yikes! This woman sounds like an absolute nightmare.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would’ve handled her.

