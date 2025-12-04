Moviegoer Finally Snaps at Talkers in the Cinema, But Feels Terrible After Learning Why They Were Whispering

A frequent moviegoer says they’d had enough of rude audiences ruining the cinema experience.

During a recent showing, they confronted two people who wouldn’t stop chatting, only to find out one of them was dealing with extreme anxiety.

Now, after what was supposed to be a small act of standing up for themselves, they’re left wondering if they crossed a line.

AITA for confronting people that wouldn’t shut up in the cinema? I am sick of people chatting through films at the cinema – I have a cinema membership and go ALOT and cinema etiquette is getting worse. I think its important to preface I am NOT a confrontational person, I’m incredibly shy and quiet, however I had had enough 🤣 When I was at the cinema yesterday, for the first 20 minutes of the film the person next to me was non stop chatting to the person they came with. Not even whispering just full on chatting.

Oh, come on.

I kept looking at them when they were speaking to try to hint at them that they were being disruptive but we never made eye contact. In the end I turned to them and asked if they were going to talk throughout the whole film. They looked at me like they had seen a ghost, with no response (I mean I can’t blame them for not responding, I think my confrontation shocked them).

HA.

I asked them if they could please be respectful of the people around them. They then stopped talking, but half way through the film got up to leave. The person next to me did turn to me before leaving, apologised for disrupting me and said the person they came with has extreme anxiety and he was trying to keep them calm and comforted and wow did I feel like an absolute idiot.

Oh boy.

I myself struggle with anxiety and am incredibly shy, so I was quite proud of myself for even speaking up but then i sat for the rest of the film after they had left feeling incredibly guilty and just like an awful awful person. Admittedly I should have confronted them in a nicer way and maybe asked them not to talk rather than being snappy with “are you going to talk through the whole film?” But ultimately just looking for some opinions on this situation please – was I an a******?

Most Redditors agreed that it’s reasonable to expect quiet during a movie.

This person says movies are not the best place for people who need to talk.

This person agreed.

And this person said it’s simply not appropriate, and that’s that.

Sometimes doing the right thing in the wrong moment can make you feel like the villain in someone else’s movie.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.