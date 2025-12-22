Dad Spends Years Bragging About His Looks And Putting His Wife Down, So His Daughter Tells Him He Looks Older Than Her Grandfather

Sometimes the truth slips out when you’ve been holding it in for way too long.

So, what would you do if your dad constantly bragged about his looks while putting your mom down, and then suddenly gave you the perfect opportunity to humble him? Would you bite your tongue and stay out of it? Or would you finally say what others have been thinking?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this predicament and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for telling my dad he looks like my mom’s dad? So my father (M65) is an extremely narcissistic man. He thinks really highly of himself in all aspects of life but mainly his looks, and in the process he puts my mom and others down. He is fair (it’s a brown country, so being just a tad bit fair gets you free beauty points), and he does dress well. Most of his day is spent bragging about himself, praising how great a person he is, how great he has high ethics, and how great he looks. He often makes up stories like “Xyz told me I look Canadian” and “People don’t believe I am this ethnicity, because I look so dashing and cool.”

Her dad’s level of self-love is sickening.

He is extremely self involved. In years of marriage he has never complimented my mom and has only put her down. He puts subtle shade on her color. Things like “People don’t talk to your mom but talk to me because I look really rich.” It gives me an ick. Self-love is fine, but the constant bragging is annoying. And I hate it when he puts my mom down. (Full disclaimer- he looks very average)

His new look left him looking decades older.

Yesterday, he shaved his face after years, and honestly, that took all the charm away. He looks 20 years older for real, but of course, he said, “It’s not that bad; at least I have such smooth and fair skin.” I don’t know what came onto me, the constant putting my mom down. I told him, “You look older than Mom’s dad.” He was deeply offended. AITA?

Yikes! He did have that coming, though.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

This person’s father does the same thing.

Here’s someone who shares the father’s sin.

For this reader, the problem lies with the dad.

Her father had it coming.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.