Neighbors Took Homeowner’s Dog Out Of His Yard And To Their House Without His Permission, So He Went Off, But His Wife Is Embarrassed

AITA for yelling at my neighbors for taking my dog out of my gated property? “I am a 26M and my wife is 24 and we have a 8 month old German Shepard. He is the sweetest dog ever, but has a lot of drive. He is going to be a guard dog for our house and is in training for it. His name is Cash and that’s what I will call him for the rest of this. So Cash LOVES water, and apparently it could be bad how much he drinks. Our trainers said to give him not as much water as it could affect training. Now that you ave a backstory let me tell you about wha happened last week. So we have close neighbors since we live in a neighborhood. Don’t get me wrong I love our neighbors but sometimes they get on my nerves, they love Cash which is fine since he doesn’t bite people he knows. Last week I got off a long shift at work and really wanted to go to bed so I let my dog out onto the fenced area of my yard and took a nap knowing my wife would be home soon to take him on a walk. So I took a nap and when my wife got home she asked where the dog was so I said the backyard.

Which she the said that the dog was gone. Instantly I started to freak out but this dog is so important to me and I love him. So I went out to ask my neighbors if they have seen him which they replied with “Oh he’s in our house it was hot out and he just loves the cool air.”

Relieved but mad I ask how much water they gave him (knowing that they have gave him lots of water before) they say “Like two bottles not much.” As soon as I heard that I went off. Saying that this was my dog and they don’t have the right to take him from my yard. And other stuff like that. When I brought Cash back my wife was mad, saying that I embarrassed her. I feel terrible for making my wife feel bad but not for what I said to my neighbors. AITA?”

