Neighbors Use Homeowner’s Front Yard And Gate As A Shortcut To Go Shopping, But The Homeowner Wants To Tell Them To Stop

Imagine living on a cul de sac where there’s a gate to the main street which makes it quicker to get to the stores and go shopping. If this gate were on your property and the only way to access it was to cut through your front yard, would it bother you if your neighbors used the gate as a shortcut, or would you be okay with that?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation and is really bothered by the neighbors cutting through his yard and staring into his home.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling people who live near me they can’t use my side gate as a cut through? Here’s a summary: I’ve been renting this place for 6 months It’s a back to back house I’m facing the main road

Parking is in the back.

The back of the house is on a cul de sac street No driveway at the front and can’t park on the main road, so my designated spot is on the driveway round back Same situation for my detached neighbour, so we share a side gate which we use to get to our vehicles Many of the residents who live on the cul de sac use the side gate as a cut through when walking to the shops, as it saves them about 1 minute walking this way as opposed to walking the main pathway up the cul de sac and around

It might be time to get curtains.

When they cut through they walk through my front garden, and sometimes stare in at me while I’m sat in my living room I’ve never spoken to these residents so they’re basically strangers When I was coming home one day I kindly asked a woman and her boy not to use my garden to cut through, as they were walking past and didn’t acknowledge me to say hello or anything which is what annoyed me. She had attitude and said they’ve always used it as a cut through, but won’t in future

But she came back.

I seen today the same woman cutting through again Even though I haven’t had any trouble with these residents, it’s been bothering me and not sure how to proceed and can see things potentially escalating as I plan to tell other residents not to use it if I’m out there and catch them It feels like an invasion of privacy and inconsiderate of local residents to think my garden is a public right of way without ever speaking to me and asking for my permission to use Don’t want to put a lock on the gate as it’s a hassle with the neighbour having to use it also Am I a jerk for thinking like this?

This would be really annoying. It’s not meant to be a shortcut for all the residents, but if I were OP, I’d probably just get curtains and keep them closed.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

