A Student Got On A Bus And Tried To Explain That His Ticket Was Valid, But The New Driver Tried To Tell Him That It Wasn’t

Public transportation should be an easy and affordable way to get where you are going.

What would you do if you had a ticket that allowed you to get on the bus for a set period of time, but a new bus driver was trying to tell you that it was invalid?

That is what happened to the student in this story, so he got annoyed with the driver. Was he too rude?

Let’s read the whole story?

AITA for telling a bus driver to “just shut it”? I’m a kid and I get to school by train, and then a bus; both public transport.

In the UK, there is a scheme called PlusBus or +Bus which is a ticket you can add to train tickets like my season ticket because obviously I take the train everyday, and this +Bus allows you to use any bus that travels in or out of that city. I won’t disclose where I live but on the ticket it says: “Valid in City & City West” because other than the main station there is a West station.

This seems like a really convenient system.

There is no scanning for this ticket, you can only just show it to the bus driver and they let you on. On a random day I walk onto the bus and show it to a new bus driver I’d never seen before, he looks at it for a bit so I can tell he’s not extremely familiar with what I’m showing him.

He doesn’t seem to know what to do with this ticket.

He then says, “nah mate that’s not the right ticket.” I look at it again and I’m checking to see if it’s out of date or something, I can’t see anything wrong with it. I go “Uhh sorry what’s wrong with it?”

This doesn’t make sense.

And he explains that the ticket should only say “Valid in City” and not “Valid in City & City West” and I think that it was completely stupid of that to even be said because if it meant that it was an invalid ticket then why would it be possible for the ticket to be made in the first place if it wasn’t even valid in “City” if it SAID it was on the ticket? I explained that and he was really a jerk about it and we went back and forth for a few minutes and I was being extremely polite until I just got fed up because I needed to get to school, and I just said to him “Oh just shut up mate” and just walked on.

He yelled “OI” and then gave up because there was a queue. AITA?

Yes, kind of. The guy was just trying to do his job. Even if he was wrong about the ticket. The guy, however, should have called his boss to check and not just tried to deny entry.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Yeah, there is no reason to yell at someone like that.

This is my take as well.

Yes, this very well may be the case.

Maybe this is normal in the UK.

The driver should have checked with someone.

Everyone acted like a jerk.

