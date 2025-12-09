New Mom Drew A Hard Line With Her Chain-Smoking Mother, But When She Refused To Let Her Hold Her Newborn, Trouble Soon Followed

Setting boundaries with relatives can feel like walking a tightrope, especially when it’s your own mother.

So when one new mom’s own mother refused to kick her decades-long smoking habit, her bad habits began to clash with the safety of her newborn.

The fallout was awkward, tense, and unfortunately, totally inevitable.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not letting my mom hold my baby I (27F) recently conceived my first baby. For context, my mother (59F) is a heavy chain smoker.

This new mom knows firsthand the impacts of her mom’s bad habits.

She always says she doesn’t smoke inside even though she’s done it all my childhood. That’s why I have some respiratory problems ever since. So my question is AITA for not letting her hold my little boy while smoking?

Protecting her baby shouldn’t be controversial — it should be common sense.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

This commenter thinks this new mom has every right to put her foot down about this.

Even this fellow smoker knows this mom is way out of line.

This new mom knows firsthand the detrimental impacts secondhand smoke can cause.

Her mom’s habits are grounds for low contact from this point on.

When her baby’s lungs are on the line, she shouldn’t have to apologize for setting a boundary.

