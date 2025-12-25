New Roommate Complained Because Both He And The Homeowner Make Loud Noise, And Complained Constantly

Hypocrisy isn’t always obvious and two parties are bound to disagree about what counts as hypocrisy when loud volume is involved.

AITA Roommate Messaged me to “Take it somewhere else” I live in an apartment with this girl who is a producer and when I was interviewed for the room, I was asked if it would bother me to hear music at late hours (due to the rooms being right next to each other). I said I didn’t because I myself play guitar and sometimes like to stay until late listening to music.

She works during the week and wakes up early, meanwhile I work weekends and get two days off during the week. She makes music on the weekends, which I can hear even though both our doors are closed, but I personally don’t make a big fuss because I agreed to these terms and just close my eyes until I pass out. I play guitar almost everyday during different times, but my favourite is to do it before I go to sleep, since it helps me wind down and sleep better. I use a nylon string guitar with no amp, and no crazy songs.

However, I recently got a message from her saying that I needed to “take it somewhere else” because she had to get up early. It feels unfair that I have to accommodate, when she’s also doing the same by keeping me up when I have to be up early. I even mentioned to her that earplugs are a great idea so we can both play freely, but she doesn’t want to meet me in the middle… AITA for replying, “You don’t hear me complaining on the weekends.”

Maybe get some noise cancelling headphones, too.

That’s the adult approach.

Also, review the rental agreement.

I disagree, but I can see why it would be satisfying.

Being the homeowner doesn’t mean you get to change the terms of your agreement.

Maybe she’s acting this way because her noise is for work and his is for pleasure.

