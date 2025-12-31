Nurse Was Walking Through A Unit To Get To The Parking Lot, But A Panicked Doctor Thought He Was Working And Asked For Immediate Help
Hospitals can be chaotic and full of confusion.
This man was just walking through a hospital unit on his way to the parking garage.
A doctor was then screaming frantically for help.
He told the doctor he’s not working on that unit and directed him to the nurse’s station instead.
Check out the full story below for all the details.
A doctor thought just because I’m a nurse, I must be working on the unit that I’m walking through….which is on the way to the parking garage
At the hospital I work at, people must walk through one specific unit to get to the bridge that leads to the parking garage.
I was walking through one day to get to my car.
Some random doctor stops me and screams frantically, “This patient needs help!”
I glance at the patient and see that he looks anxious but is sitting up, clearly breathing, and is alert.
So he isn’t dying. Also, he was on contact precautions, so I’d have to put on a gown to go into the room.
This man told the doctor he’s not working on that unit.
I explain to the doctor that I don’t work on this unit.
I’m just walking through and I’m not familiar with the patient.
I point out that the nurse’s number is literally written on the door.
He merely repeats with more emphasis, “This patient needs help!”
He went to the nurse’s station to inform them that the doctor is freaking out about a patient.
So I sigh, walk casually to the nurse’s station about 15 steps away, and say loudly enough for the doctor to hear:
“Hey, guys. Some doctor is freaking out about the patient in room 123.
He never attempted to go into the room himself or call the nurse, but I just figured I’d let you know.”
A swarm of nurses from the unit descends on the patient, and then quickly leave a few seconds later.
They immediately learned that the patient only needed some water.
I overhear the charge nurse shouting at the doctor for not calling the patient’s nurse.
Or simply telling the patient to use his call light.
It turns out all he wanted was a cup of water.
Not all freak-outs need attention.
