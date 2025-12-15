Party Attendee Had Recently Been In The Hospital, But A Random Guy Wouldn’t Stop Asking About What Happened

It’s basic manners to drop a subject if you’re talking about it to someone who isn’t comfortable with it.

AITA for walking away from a conversation? I’ve been with my girlfriend for around 5 years. Every year her family has 2-3 get togethers at a local pub. Earlier this year I was in hospital for a few weeks. It was pretty serious and I’ve been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition.

Apart from my girlfriend, her mum and my close family, no one knows what was wrong, but they do know I was in hospital and it’s not something I like talking about. Her family had a get together last weekend and I was talking to her uncle and he asked how I was. I told him I was doing okay now and thanked him for his concern. He asked what it was that put me in hospital. I told him it’s not really something I want to go into and changed the subject. After a min he asks again what it was. He mentioned it must be serious if I was in there over three weeks. I again reminded him I didn’t want to talk about it.

He again brought it up. I told him if he mentioned it again I was just going to walk away since he already knows I’m not going to discuss it and I told him again to stop bringing it up. He said he was just being friendly and it’s normal to want to know. He mentioned it again so I walked away. He then told my girlfriend’s mum that I was rude and that I should apologize to him. I refused this and said it’s him who owes me an apology. My girlfriend said that I should maybe apologize just to keep the peace but I refused. AITAH for walking away from the conversation and refusing to apologize?

