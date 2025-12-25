Pet Sitter Agreed To Consider Taking Care Of A Pit Bull For A Customer, But Her Business Partner Doesn’t Like Those Dogs And Wants To Turn Them Away

Some people just shouldn’t be in business together…

AITA for accepting a customer that my business partner is uncomfortable with? I have a business with my mother-in-law (MIL), dog walking/pet sitters. I take care of most animals but she’s my backup in case I have prior engagements or get sick. My MIL loves all animals, even vermin, so it came as a surprise when she told me she doesn’t like pit bulls.

She has strong feelings about this.

She said she just doesn’t trust them. We have taken care of Staffords, Rottweilers, and other “fighter” dogs before and they were all super sweet. Recently we got a call from a potential customer, who asked if we could occasionally take care of his pit bull.

They didn’t have a problem with this.

We don’t need to walk him, just feed when the owner is away for longer than expected. I told him that’s no problem, and scheduled a meeting with him and the dog to see how he reacts to us.

But…

My MIL thinks I’m being difficult for even entertaining the thought of us taking care of a pit bull, after she told me she doesn’t like them. I don’t think I’m difficult, because the point of the meeting is to see if the dog is aggressive and if we can handle him, and we can always refer the customer to a different company. What do you think?

