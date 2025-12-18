Pregnant Woman Wants To Wait To Tell Her Extended Family That She’s Expecting, But Her Dad Already Told Them

Imagine being pregnant after a miscarriage and wanting to wait awhile before telling everyone you’re pregnant again. Would you be upset if your dad told your extended family even though he knew you weren’t ready to tell them yet?

The pregnant woman in this story is in that exact situation, and yes, she’s mad at her dad. She’s not sure if she can trust him going forward.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA for being angry at my dad for sharing my pregnancy news without permission? I (30F) am currently in my second trimester with my first pregnancy to reach this stage (I had a previous miscarriage). When I visited my parents recently, my dad specifically asked when I’d be telling his side of the family about the pregnancy. I told him I’d share the news when I was ready and when I could tell them in person.

Apparently, her dad couldn’t wait.

A week later, my sister texted me saying that all my extended family already knew because my dad had told them whilst they were visiting a sick relative in the ICU. I’m really upset about this for several reasons: 1) He literally asked me about my timeline and then completely ignored what I said 2) He chose to share happy news whilst everyone was gathered around someone who was critically ill in hospital 3) Given my previous loss, I’m being very cautious about who knows – only immediate family and close friends are aware, and I wasn’t planning to tell anyone else until after my next appointment

Now, she doesn’t trust her dad.

I know he was probably excited and meant well, but I feel like he completely disrespected my wishes and chose the worst possible moment to share the news. WIBTA if I hold a grudge against him for this and refuse to share any future pregnancy-related updates with him? I’m considering keeping him out of the loop for things like the gender reveal, baby shower planning, or any complications that might arise. Part of me thinks I should just let it go since it’s done now, but I’m struggling to trust that he’ll respect my boundaries going forward.

I don’t think holding a grudge is the right thing to do simply for her own stress levels, but I definitely don’t think she should tell her dad anything unless she is okay with it being public knowledge. He has proven he can’t keep a secret.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her dad really messed up.

He didn’t even apologize!

It wasn’t his news to share.

He’s old enough to know better.

This is exactly what she should do.

He’s going to be the last one to find out about everything now!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.