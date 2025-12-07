Renter’s Rude Neighbor Kept Stealing His Parking Spot, So He Blocked Him In For An Entire Holiday Weekend

Parking spots often manage to bring out the worst in people, especially when boundaries get crossed.

After one renter repeatedly told his neighbor to stop parking in his spot, only to be mocked, he came up with a more effective solution.

And it involved blocking the guy in for an entire holiday weekend.

Read on for the full story!

The Two Day Driveway Lesson I live in an apartment in Melbourne, and this guy keeps parking in my basement spot. I’ve told him a few times, and every time he just laughs and says, “I’ll move it quickly.” Yeah, right.

So the next time it happened, this scorned renter decided to do something about it.

Melbourne Cup long weekend, I pull up and he’s parked in my spot. I parked in front of his car, blocking him off. He knocks on my door and says I need to move the car.

But this renter isn’t going to give up that easily.

I say, “Look, mate, I’m not able to find my keys. I’ve been searching everywhere for the past hour.” I told him I tried to ring the locksmith and they said it’s going to be double the charge—around 500 bucks or something due to the public holiday. I tell him, “Look, mate, you’ve got to wait two days. If you’re happy to pay, you pay.”

The parker starts to realize he’s got no way out.

He says he’ll ring the police. I just shrug and tell him, “Mate, you are stuck in my spot. You can call the police or anyone. I don’t give a ****.” Two days later, I “magically” find the keys. He storms off pale and furious. He hasn’t dared park in my spot since, and I still crack up thinking about how angry he got trapped like that.

Funny how fast people learn when the inconvenience hits them.

What did Reddit think?

It can be hard to stick up for yourself, even in the face of injustice.

There are other ways to get justice on a bad parker other than just calling the police.

This type of revenge is even more effective if you don’t leave the house often!

This bad parker left pale, angry, and thoroughly humbled.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.