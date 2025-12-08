Research Employee Was Reported For “Provocative Clothing,” So She Brought Supervisors To Clinic And The Nurse Who Filed The False Complaint Exposed Her Browser History

It’s wild how the people most obsessed with your behavior are usually the ones hiding the biggest mess.

You’re so obsessed with how I dress that you’re going to involve HR? All right, let’s get a supervisor involved and see how that goes for you. I work at a hospital that doubles as a research institution. Since I’m on the research side, I have to involve lots of other departments, and most people with whom I work are very chill and understand that I have to beseech them for things to do my job. I’m one of those “she can go a hundred hectares on a single tank of kerosene” type of people, and I’m very on top of things, for which my coworkers value me. However, the one place where that camaraderie breaks down is with some of the nurses who work in my specific clinic (focusing on one particular disease).

She asked the only nurse available at the time.

Honestly, I’ve done a good job making most of the nurses like me. I sometimes bring them homemade treats, and I’m always extra friendly and appreciative with them. Some of them have their days regardless, and I put up with them. Right after I started working at that clinic, unfortunately, one nurse in particular (let’s call her Belle) decided I was on her blacklist. Belle hates doing work. She’s like a kid playing Xbox when their parent asks them for help with groceries. She’ll moan and groan, and if she helps at all, it’s with an angsty indignation. I needed a series of blood tubes drawn in the clinic for a patient one morning (instead of down in phlebotomy — protocol rules — more complicated and stupid than it’s worth getting into here), and Belle was the only nurse available.

The woman was not happy that she had to do it.

She was extremely put off by my asking her to draw this protocol kit (despite my giving advance notice to the clinic that this needed to be done). She clearly did not want to leave her computer (which was not open to anything work-related), but she begrudgingly went and drew the tubes. She was unnecessarily profusely thanked by me… just for doing her job. I came back down later to get a prescription signed for another patient, and a different nurse asked me what I’d done to upset Belle because she’d apparently been going off about me to anyone who would listen. I explained what had happened.

Unfortunately, she had to ask her two other times.

The other nurse informed me that Belle was mad at me, and also felt my outfit — a white medical coat, a modest blouse, work pants, and high-heeled boots — was too provocative. What? I just decided to let it go and try to avoid Belle as much as possible. This did not work. I kept running into situations where the other nurses were busy seeing patients. I was forced to walk back into the nurse triage room — which is off-limits to patients — and ask Belle to draw two more of these blood kits in the next month. She was never happy to see me, and she was always wasting time on her work computer when I entered the room.

Then, the complaints started coming in.

Maybe 2 or 3 days after that last kit draw, my supervisor called me in her office to discuss my “presentation”. She very kindly, with pity in her voice, told me she’d received a report about my dress code in patient-facing areas. She said she personally hadn’t noticed anything (no crap), but was obligated to discuss this with me anyway. I assured her I had no idea what she was talking about. I thought about confronting Belle, but decided not to because, ya know. Loose cannon and whatnot. After a brief reminder of the dress code, I figured that at least it was over. It was not over. Two weeks later — and I hadn’t even asked anyone to draw any kits in the interim — a formal report was filed against me for my conduct in the clinic. This went to the hospital, and then my supervisor, who, even after reading the report, seemed totally clueless about what it could mean.

She tried to explain, but what was done was done.

I explained what had been happening with Belle. But then my supervisor told me a second person had reported this as well, on the same day as who was obviously Belle. This time, it was a patient. The patient had reported that I was dressing improperly for a patient-facing environment. Woah woah woah woah. I asserted that I wasn’t, but I was nonetheless put on probation, which meant that my supervisor, against her will, now had to come with me when I saw patients in clinic for the foreseeable future, and a nurse manager would have to accompany both of us when she was free since I was “dressing provocatively” in patient-facing spaces and that was her domain.

She was on display for everyone to see.

But as you can likely guess from her browsing habits, Belle was not the sort of person who needed MORE supervisors in her area. Fine, you want to punish me and force me to work in the eyesight of the supervisors? All right, let’s get some supervisors down here as quickly as possible. My next in-clinic patient came in two days, and it was one of those stupid timed-in-clinic protocol kit visits, which meant I was forced to ask one of the nurses to draw the patient’s blood. I informed my supervisor, and we set off for the clinic. The nurse manager was in that day, so she accompanied the two of us. We all went back into the triage room so that I could ask for help with the blood draw. Belle and one other nurse were there.

What we saw upon entering was the other nurse entering vital signs for a patient into our health database, and Belle… sitting at her desk with an online clothing retailer open on one monitor, and Facebook on the other.

Management decided to check Belle’s computer.

I asked for Belle’s help drawing the kit, and she sighed heavily and spun around… to see two higher-ups looking on with disdain at her work computer. In embarrassment, she swiveled back and closed those two tabs, which revealed — you can’t make this stuff up — a website for MARITAL AIDS that had been open in another tab, about which Belle had clearly forgotten until now. I just smiled and handed her the bag like nothing had happened.

In the hall, my supervisor and the nurse manager were talking about Belle’s display just now. Apparently, she had been previously warned about goofing off at work. The nurse manager told the supervisor that she was going to check all of Belle’s work computer activity, which I actually didn’t know any supervisor could readily access.

She put in her two-week notice.

According to the nurse who’d initially asked me what I had done to upset Belle, her activity was searched. She was revealed to have been spending hours upon hours every day browsing the web, shopping, and using social media. Since she had been previously warned about this behavior, she was given a formal write-up.

But this was just the beginning. The day after the three of us went down to the clinic, my supervisor called me into her office again. She told me that Belle had FABRICATED the patient complaint about me and posted it from her work computer. How did they learn this? Oh, that’d be because she saved a draft of the message that reported me to the hospital, and she had accessed the patient complaint/comment webpage the same day. My supervisor sincerely apologized for the hassle and told me I was no longer on probation. As for Belle: apparently fearing the worst, she put her two-week notice in on the same day after getting wind that she was in some far more serious trouble.

The hospital let Belle work the last two weeks.

For reasons I will never understand as long as I live, the hospital chose to let her quit after 2 weeks instead of firing her on the spot. Maybe they knew what a nightmare she was and were comfortable letting her quit on her own accord. It’s not as though she was due to glean any glowing references from this experience. Maybe they just wanted some extra work — our clinic was VERY short-staffed for nurses at the time. In any case, they chose not to fire her and let her quit on her own.

Here’s where she got payback.

On Belle’s last day, I ventured down to the triage room to retrieve some outside records from their printer. When I entered, Belle was alone and browsing Glassdoor. I unbuttoned my white coat and told her, “Hey, good luck with your next job. I hope the employees are less provocative.” She slowly spun around with a scowl on her face. Then I lifted my dress up to my neck, flashed her my **** ****, and walked out, and I never saw Belle again.

