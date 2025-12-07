Resident’s Neighbor Is A Chronic Complainer And Wields Her Leaf Blower Like A Chainsaw, So She Hid Dryer Sheets Around To Irritate Her Sensitive Nose

Angry busybody neighbors can turn your life into a nightmare. Instead of hobbies, they have grievances about nothing.

Dryer sheet revenge I have a neighbor that has very particular feelings about things. In our case, the most significant thing is a hatred of leaves. She will use her leafblower for *several hours* each day when the weather is dry. This is not an exaggeration.

Leaves from my trees that blow into her yard are promptly addressed (she will try to blow them back under the fence). She will also stand under her trees and try to blow the leaves OFF of them and OVER the fence into my yard. It’s weird. I think she believes it payback. The only time we interact is when either she sends her husband over to complain to us about leaves or she complains herself.

I recently learned from a mutual acquaintance that she has a thing about dryer sheets. (She’s “very sensitive to smells”.) I personally don’t like them because of their environmental impacts, but having this information has made me not only go out and buy a jumbo pack of very fragrant dryer sheets, but I smile every time I use one now. She has finally brought me happiness after all these years.

