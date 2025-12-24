Restaurant Customer Was Mistaken For A Valet, So He Parks The Car In A No Parking Zone And Throws Away The Keys

Imagine going to a restaurant to pick up dinner, but another customer hands you their car keys, thinking you’re a valet. What would you do? Would you give the keys to someone who really did work there, give them back to the customer, or get revenge?

So you want me to park? Alright then So, there’s a small restaurant in the area where I’m staying at that is said to be pretty good. Me being too lazy to put in any effort into making dinner decided to go and give it a shot. Now, I could have picked something more casual but I end up just going out in my suit, which I was also too lazy to change out of. I drove up there and parked at the back of the lot and walked out front and at this point comes the SG, for Stupid Guy.

SG pulled up in a car that looks suspiciously like a Range Rover, just not quite, and got out. I was on the phone texting then and he went to stand in front of me, tapping his shoes in the “I’m waiting” guesture but of course, I didn’t notice it because why the heck would I have to care about some strangers. This seem to have annoyed SG and eventually, he snapped his finger at me.

SG: About time you do your job you ****. Me: What? SG Shoves a coat and keys at me : Park my car. Me: I’m not a valet.

SG: Nonsense, I came here yesterday and you parked for me. Me: I wasn’t here yesterday, I don’t even work here you jerk. SG: That’s it, you lost your tip. I don’t know how brainless overused jerks like you gets hired here. Now park the car. I need it at 11. Me: speechless

I stood dumbfounded for a moment, not knowing what to do until I realize that if he thinks he can be a jerk to me, I shall be a jerk to him. I got into the car and drove it 2 blocks away and left it at a non parking zone then I got out, leaving all the electronics on and locking the door before tossing the key into a trash can and gave the coat to a homeless man a nearby. I then proceed to return to the restaurant, get my takeaway and then go on my merry way. At the time of posting this it’s still 10:30 where I live so it’d be another 30 minutes until this jerk realize that he was hit by karma.

