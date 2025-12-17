A Customer’s Total Was $22.93, But They Kept Trying To Pay With A $20 Bill. – ‘Do you wanna put the rest on a card? You still owe us something.’

Well, this is kind of depressing…

A retail worker named Caroline told TikTokkers that she had to deal with a customer at her job who didn’t understand…wait for it…that $22.93 was more than $20.

Yikes!

Caroline said, “One time I had a customer whose total came to $22.93. You know how I remember that? Because I said it no fewer than 400 times.”

She explained, “So we get to the end of the transaction, I say, ‘That’ll be $22.93.’ She hands me a $20 bill. I said, okay did you want to put the rest on a card? And she said, ‘What rest?'”

Hmmm…

Caroline told the customer she still owed her $2.93, but the woman thought it was the other way around.

She continued, “And I said, I haven’t gotten to the giving you change portion yet. I still need the rest. Do you have like a five? Do you have three more dollar bills? Do you wanna put the rest on a card? You still owe us something. And she was like, ‘No, I gave you all you need. I gave you a 20.'”

And around and around they went…

Caroline called her manager over, who also told the customer that she still owed $2.93 for her items.

The customer still wasn’t getting the message, however, and Caroline’s manager told her she had three options: she could pay the remaining balance, she could to put some items back, or they could cancel the transaction.

They finally got the message through to the woman and she took a five-dollar bill out of her purse and gave it to Caroline.

People aren’t too bright these days, huh?

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

I guess people don’t know how to do math anymore, huh?

