Rude Woman Wants To Cut In Line At The ATM, But One Man Insists She Needs To Wait In Line Like Everyone Else

Imagine waiting in line to withdraw money at the ATM. If a woman came up to you and asked to cut in line in front of you, would you let her or would you refuse?

In this story, one man is in that situation, and he refuses, but another man in line seemed to think that was the wrong thing to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for refusing to give my spot in line to a lady who showed up out of nowhere when I, and others, have waited? I was next-in-line to withdraw money from an ATM, and the line was pretty long. Then, a lady shows up out of nowhere and comes up to me, index-on-lip, asking me for my place in line. I said: “no, sorry”. And, she just looked at me in absolute shock, but I think it was only natural to decline; all those people were waiting in line, and she just wanted to skip.

She didn’t take “no” for an answer.

“It will only take one minute”, she said. However, I refused again, because I waited in line, a lady before her waited in line, and she sure as hell was going to. Then, a few seconds later, I hear an angry voice from the very back of the line screaming: “no respect! She’s a woman!”

He wasn’t going to back down.

I just looked at him in disbelief, as I felt a tap on my shoulder from the gentleman behind me, gesturing that it’s my turn to use the machine. I gave the screaming man one last look, gave the woman who asked me another, booked it to the machine, withdrew my money, and immediately left. AITAH?

The entitlement here! Just because she’s a woman doesn’t mean she gets to skip the line.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks it’s pretty obvious whether or not he messed up.

Exactly!

A woman weighs in.

We ARE trying to be equal!

This is true!

A little patience goes a long way!

