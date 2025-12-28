‘The Waymos are causing a traffic jam!’ – Self-Driving Cars Collided And Blocked A Street In San Francisco, And People Are Laughing At The Surreal Scene

Have you taken a ride in a self-driving Waymo vehicle yet?

Well, if you haven’t, you might think twice after you see this viral viral from a TikTokker who captured what happened when THREE Waymo cars had a mishap.

In the video, two Waymo cars were still touching after they bumped into each other on oone of San Francisco’s notoriously steep streets and their emergency lights were flashing.

An additional Waymo car was also on the street and the whole mess was blocking traffic.

The woman who posted the video said, “The Waymos are causing a traffic jam.”

A resident told her that he had just pulled his car out of his garage, but he couldn’t go anywhere because of the Waymo stand-off.

The TikTokker said, “This is so funny.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

And it looks like it all got sorted out eventually…

@chii_rinna Replying to @Fedorblt Roadside Assistance to the rescue – featuring some good bystanders ♬ original sound – chii_rinna

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer had a lot to say.

This technology is starting to get scary, folks…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.