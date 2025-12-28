December 28, 2025 at 8:55 am

‘The Waymos are causing a traffic jam!’ – Self-Driving Cars Collided And Blocked A Street In San Francisco, And People Are Laughing At The Surreal Scene

waymo cars on street

Have you taken a ride in a self-driving Waymo vehicle yet?

Well, if you haven’t, you might think twice after you see this viral viral from a TikTokker who captured what happened when THREE Waymo cars had a mishap.

cars stuck on street

In the video, two Waymo cars were still touching after they bumped into each other on oone of San Francisco’s notoriously steep streets and their emergency lights were flashing.

An additional Waymo car was also on the street and the whole mess was blocking traffic.

cars stuck on busy street

The woman who posted the video said, “The Waymos are causing a traffic jam.”

A resident told her that he had just pulled his car out of his garage, but he couldn’t go anywhere because of the Waymo stand-off.

The TikTokker said, “This is so funny.”

cars in a traffic jam

Let’s take a look at the video.

Not the Waymo Standoff in San Francisco #waymo#ai #sanfrancisco #selfdrivingcar #rideshare

And it looks like it all got sorted out eventually…

Replying to @Fedorblt Roadside Assistance to the rescue – featuring some good bystanders

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 9.07.37 AM The Waymos are causing a traffic jam! Self Driving Cars Collided And Blocked A Street In San Francisco, And People Are Laughing At The Surreal Scene

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 9.07.47 AM The Waymos are causing a traffic jam! Self Driving Cars Collided And Blocked A Street In San Francisco, And People Are Laughing At The Surreal Scene

And this viewer had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 9.08.22 AM The Waymos are causing a traffic jam! Self Driving Cars Collided And Blocked A Street In San Francisco, And People Are Laughing At The Surreal Scene

This technology is starting to get scary, folks…

