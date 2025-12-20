She Was Planning A Kayaking Trip With Two Friends, But One Friend Wouldn’t Go Unless She Could Bring Her Dog

If you were a dog owner, would you be willing to go kayaking without your dog, or would you insist on bringing your dog with you?

In this story, one woman wants to bring her dog kayaking, but her friend thinks that’s a bad idea.

Let’s read the whole story to see who’s right.

AITA for not letting my friend bring her dog on my kayak trip? I (26F) planned a kayaking trip with two of my friends. I have my own kayak and they were going to rent from the local shop. The night before, one friend asked if she could bring her big lab mix and I said no that the rentals don’t allow pets and honestly it felt unsafe. If the dog jumped out or tipped over the kayak it could ruin the whole trip. I even suggested we hang out after somewhere dog-friendly.

I guess it wasn’t really a question.

She blew up and called me “controlling,” and said if her dog wasn’t welcome neither was she then she bailed and later told our mutuals that I “excluded” her. Now some people are acting like I was too strict. All I wanted was a calm day on the lake, not babysitting a 70lb dog. AITA?

Her friend asked and she answered. I guess “no” wasn’t a reasonable answer for the friend, so it’s probably better that she didn’t go.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Someone with pet allergies shares their opinion.

The kayak rental place’s rule makes the answer obvious.

It’s simple, really.

A crazy dog lady weighs in.

Here’s the opinion of a crazy dog dad.

Dogs don’t have to go everywhere their owners go.

