She Was Upset That Her Friends Weren’t Following Her Itinerary For The Vacation She Planned, So She Let Them Do Their Thing Without Her There To Translate

Planning a trip to another country can take a lot of work, but it is very rewarding in the end.

What would you do if you planned a trip with your friends, but then they wanted to change things up while they were there, not following your itinerary?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and she was pretty upset about.

Let’s see how she handled the situation.

Left Group Alone Without Translator November 2024 – I went on a trip to Brazil with friends: Natalie, Kylee, and Gabe (Kylee’s husband).

There was a music festival there that I wanted to visit for years but never took the opportunity solo because I have more fun in groups and being in a foreign country with thousands of people wasn’t the best scenario for my socially awkward self. Anyhow, I explained this to Kylee and Natalie and showed them the layout of music artists, and they were ecstatic to go.

This seems like a perfect opportunity.

The city is one that is near to my heart as I had studied there for a year and became the first spot where I could be myself and learned to not care what other people think. It’s a place with beautiful beaches, views, and my host family.

I was excited to introduce this place to my friends and anytime I brought up a place to visit, everyone would say “Omg, I can’t wait to see it in person!”. There was never any hint of going our own ways and we were excited to spend our trip together.

It is good that everyone gets to add something to the trip itinerary.

In the group, I was the only person who spoke Portuguese and asked if there was anything they had interest in visiting.

Natalie and Kylee brought up an island they found on Google that was off the coast, among some other things. Due to the island being heavily monitored due to marine preservation, the only way to get there is by fishing boat.

She is putting a lot of effort into making sure this trip goes well.

I spent days on WhatsApp being the middleman and booking our trip, as the fishermen wouldn’t be able to communicate with them in English. Everything was set, we had a date and were ready to go visit on Sunday morning. I sent them all the details in English – this is important later. Upon our arrival in Brazil, I offered to translate as needed. When we would go to any place with a menu, Kylee would pull out an app that translated photos.

Technology can make communicating a lot easier.

Despite the app, I still offered to translate. During our first day, Kylee made the comment “I travel internationally all the time. You really just need to use Google Translate. It’s not fully accurate, but between that and gestures – everybody understands just fine. You really don’t need a translator.” That comment definitely made me feel off, but I shrugged it off and still offered.

This seems like a good plan.

Saturday, we planned to travel out of town so they could visit a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu school (they both have 10 years’ experience – this is important later). We would Uber there and back, and split the cost.

The plan? Only spend 4 hours max and then go to the last day of our music festival at night.

But then the plan changed.

When it was time to go, they didn’t want to.

I was told I could go back without them but didn’t want to leave my friends in a foreign city, so I declined. 8 hours later, we finally started to head back.

No big deal, they don’t have to do everything together.

During the 2 hour car ride back, I was told they didn’t want to go out anymore because they were too tired. I was pretty frustrated with losing half a day, where I chose not to go either as I felt I wouldn’t have fun with the mood I was in, and the traffic there just wasn’t worth it.

I thought they weren’t going out?

We got back to our BnB and Kylee and Natalie come out wearing jewelry and dresses. I wasn’t put off because they’re the type to trade clothes a lot and go all out in it. Next thing I know Kylee goes: “Alright, OP, our Uber is here to take us to dinner. Have fun at the festival!”

Miscommunications can happen, no big deal.

I’m immediately confused and remind her I wasn’t going. I still have no idea where the confusion was. Again, I got frustrated and expressed it verbally. I told her the communication had been terrible over the past few days, and I was over it. They told me where they were going and I could meet up with them.

It would have been cheaper to ride together.

After they left and I got ready, I called my own Uber to the restaurant. The whole time? I was reminded that Google Translate and gestures are all that’s needed. Here’s where the petty revenge comes in –

Sunday morning (4 hours in advance), I realized that the plans we made to eat with my host family and the places to visit weren’t going to happen.

I’m not sure why her mental health was struggling, but ok.

I needed to put my mental health first and get away for a day and get what I wanted out of the way. I was told they didn’t need a translator and they had enough fight training to take care of themselves. I messaged them that I decided to hold off on the island trip as our full trip was nearing a close and I felt that I might not have the opportunity to visit some places.

They should be all set.

I left to go to the beach and the first text I get is asking all the details. The night before, I received a text in Portuguese confirming all the information, so I forwarded that to them. They asked about the boat info, and I was lucky enough to be able to forward over a second text I received with that info from them in Spanish.

I’m sure they could put the texts into Google translate without a problem.

Kylee, Natalie, and Gabe were all left on their own where they don’t speak the language with texts they could decipher in Spanish and Portuguese. Kylee was an expert in gestures and Google translate, so I’m sure she could figure it out?

Well, this is unfortunate.

That night, I asked Natalie how the trip was and they said they missed the boat because they didn’t realize how far away it was. Guess she missed how to use Google Maps? Maybe not the best revenge, but I felt it was just 😂

I really don’t see why she was upset. People like to do their own thing sometimes, she shouldn’t have taken it personally.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

This is an important travel tip.

This is what I was thinking as well.

Wow, this is kind of harsh.

Were they really inconsiderate? That isn’t how I took it.

Here is someone who thinks the friends were out of line.

This sounds like a simple miscommunication.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.