Sibling Offers To Cover Younger Brother’s Travel Expenses To Their Sister’s Wedding, But That’s Not Good Enough For Him

Imagine planning your travel arrangements to go to a sibling’s wedding. If you had another sibling who wasn’t sure how to get to the wedding, would you offer to pay for them to travel with you, or would you let them figure it out on their own?

In this story, one generous sibling is in this situation and offers to pay the travel expenses for their brother and their brother’s partner, but that’s not good enough for them. They’re worried about what happens if they miss the bus.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not buying spare travel tickets in case of an emergency? My sister is getting married in Wales soon. The family has to travel up there since most if not all of us live quite far away. We’ve all got our own ways of travelling and I’ve opted to take the coach (For those who don’t know, a coach is like a “fancy bus” that goes further distances than normal buses). My younger brother was worried about travelling with his partner, so I offered to pay for both of their tickets including the return. Since we’d be travelling together and I have the app, I can show all three and we get seated, no problems whatsoever, he and his partner agreed to that.

This sounds like it could be a potential problem.

There is a 2-hour rest before a swap and other small rest points where people can walk around for 10 minutes or so. I did say to them that they can go out and walk around if they want to, but they have to follow the rota. I did warn them that if they miss the coach, I won’t be buying new tickets for them and they’d have to figure it out themselves. I’m not made of money and tickets get pricier the sooner you need them.

Now, their mom is upset.

This got a negative reaction not just from them but from my mum as well. They all seemed to have the impression that I was going to cover any sudden coach costs when I never said I would, all I did was cover the main ticket for the trip up and the return. The only reason I offered was because they were panicking about how everyone’s going to get up there. Should I just buy new tickets for them if they miss the rota? AITA?

So they’re all panicking about a situation that hasn’t even happened yet? How about they just don’t get off the coach if they’re so concerned about not being back before it leaves.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It does seem like a ridiculous thing to expect.

I agree with this suggestion.

It is crazy that this would even be something they’d have to discuss.

This isn’t a bad idea.

The brother needs to take responsibility for himself.

Sometimes, no matter how generous you are, it’s still unappreciated.

