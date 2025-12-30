Siete Foods Used To Love Their Potato Chips, But After They Sold Out To Pepsi The Quality Has Gone Downhill Dramatically

The great crunch of a good-quality potato chip is one of those things in life that billions of people absolutely love.

What would you do if your favorite brand of potato chips sold out to Pepsi, and now the quality has dropped dramatically?

That is what happened to this TikToker, so she made a video showing the chips today. Her video begins with her saying, “I’m disgusted. Disgusted! I opened these chips, had them a million times, and I go to put one in my mouth…”

Ok, so far so good.

Once she has a chip in her hand, she says, “I don’t even know how to show you…”

She bends the chip and says, “These are potato chips. They are supposed to be crunchy. They are all like…I’ve never seen this before in my life.”

She pulled out multiple more chips and showed that they were all bending.

That does look really gross.

She goes on, “Did they get wet in here? Which, gross! You shouldn’t be able to do that. Eewwwww.”

Yeah, I would not eat those for sure.

She ends the video by describing the feel of them, “Someone sucked on all of them. I’m going to shove them back in the bag. Ewww.”

I wouldn’t want to eat them either. If it is just one bag, that can happen no matter what. If it happens again, though, that is a real problem.

Hopefully it isn’t just because teh company sold out to Pepsi. Pepsi does make some other pretty good chips.

Watch the full video to see it for yourself.

The people in the comments hate it!

Yeah, it is disappointing, but I’m sure the founders made lots of money.

Here is someone who says that Pepsi ruined Siete Foods.

That’s easy to say as a customer.

Those chips are absolutely inedible.

