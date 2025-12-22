‘Single women are expected to forgive their married female friends for anything.’ – A Single Woman Shares Why She Thinks Married Women Are Too Self-Centered

Tell us how you really feel…

A woman named Ashanti took to TikTok and she laid an extremely hot take on viewers.

Ashanti described why she thinks that married women are self-centered.

Ashanti told viewers, “Rarely, if ever, do married women really allocate time and investment into their single friends’ life events. Whether that’s a promotion, a career move, a moving home, traveling, any other achievement that isn’t related to a man, isn’t related to procreation.”

She added, “For some reason, single women are expected to forgive their married female friends for anything. We’re meant to be understanding, ever available, ever accessible.”

Ashanti said that married women are usually too busy to offer support to their single friends and she explained, “Quite frankly, there’s too many excuses being made. That they’re so occupied, so busy.”

She added, “Single women in your life are not just disposable accessories. Just because we might not be married, just because we might not be occupied with motherhood necessarily, it doesn’t mean we’ve got endless free time whereby you can pick and choose if you want to call.”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

She wasn’t holding back about this topic!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.